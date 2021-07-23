Updates: Tamarack Fire

Here are online resources with information about the Tamarack Fire: Inciweb, the Facebook page set up by the fire's incident command team, Humboldt Toiyabe National Forest on Facebook and Twitter, the Great Basin Coordination Center on Twitter, and the Lyon County Sheriff's Office on Facebook. Residents can sign up for evacuation notifications on the homepage of the Alpine County Sheriff’s Office, with Douglas County's reverse 911 system, and Lyon County's CodeRED system.

5:31 p.m. | July 23, 2021

The Tamarack Fire, burning in Alpine and Douglas Counties near the Nevada/California line has burned over 58,000 acres and remains at 4 percent contained.

Fire officials will host a Live Community Briefing at 6 p.m. Friday. You can view that meeting on the Tamarack Fire Information Facebook page.

Thursday, a spot fire jumped across U.S. Highway 395 and the state line, causing voluntary evacuations in Douglas and Lyon Counties. Lyon County Manager Jeff Page said there are currently no evacuations ordered for Lyon County.

Alpine County and CalFire have put together an interactive map for Alpine County residents to check on their homes or businesses. Residents can type in their address or zoom in on the map to determine the status of their structure. The map will be updated every 24 hours.

4:40 p.m. | July 23, 2021

Washoe County health officials have issued a Stage 1 Air Pollution Alert based on current and predicted air pollution levels this weekend. According to a statement, the main fires causing the air quality issues are the Tamarack, Dixie and Fly fires. For a Stage 1 alert, sensitive groups can be susceptible to increased health risks and should take precautions.

As early as Friday evening, the air quality for the Reno-Sparks area could reach ranges that are categorized as "unhealthy" and "very unhealthy."

Residents across the county should expect poor air quality. Washoe County Health District (WCHD) officials say periods of heavy smoke and then clearing could fluctuate rapidly due to wind patterns throughout the weekend.

To limit exposure, WCHD recommends:

* Avoid or reduce outdoor and physical activities

* Stay indoors with the windows and doors closed; if possible, run the air conditioner on recirculation function

* Avoid using a swamp cooler or whole-house fan to prevent bringing additional smoke inside

Those with heart and lung issues should consult their physician for health questions.

You can view the current air quality in your area here.

4:21 p.m. | July 23, 2021

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has declared a state of emergency in Douglas County due to the Tamarack fire. The declaration says that more than 2,700 homes in Douglas County are threatened by the fire, which has grown to more than 50,000 acres.

The governor noted that at least 3,500 residents in the impacted areas of Douglas County have evacuated and that Douglas County is experiencing a resource shortage responding to the blaze.

12:19 p.m. | July 23, 2021

Lyon County officials released a statement Thursday night on Facebook saying that the Tamarack fire is moving east toward Smith Valley and they recommend residents on more than 30 different streets prepare for possible evacuation.

Lyon County Manager Jeff Page said at noon Friday that there are currently no evacuations ordered for Lyon County. The notice to prepare to evacuate is a precaution at this time.

Page also said there are 231 people at the Smith Valley Evacuation center, located at 20 Day Lane. Small animals are accepted there, and large animals can be taken to Dressler Park.

10:48 a.m. | July 23, 2021

Douglas County officials have declared a state of emergency as a precaution due to the Tamarack Fire. The county released a statement Friday morning explaining that the declaration is being submitted to the state and would allow regional partners to deliver resources more quickly as well as responding to the fire more effectively.

Thursday, a spot fire from the Tamarack blaze crossed U.S. Highway 395 and the state line. Now, the Tamarack fire is estimated to be more than 58,000 acres in size with containment at 4 percent.

You can find updates on evacuations, shelters, and other services in Douglas County here. A map of the fire is here.

Douglas County officials say impacted residents should plan for power outages and road closures, along with monitoring emergency phone alerts. Residents in evacuation areas will receive an emergency alert on their phone, according to the county. Those without a cell phone or landline should keep in touch with family and neighbors for updates. They advise those near the fire area to think about loved ones who are on oxygen or who may need assistance evacuating, animals and livestock that need to be transported out of the fire area, along with what plans may be needed for fuel, medications, documents, keepsakes, and groceries.

8:37 a.m. | July 23, 2021

The Nevada Department of Transportation reported the Tamarack Fire crossed U.S. 395 near Holbrook Junction around 4 p.m. yesterday. It has burned about 2,500 acres in that area.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has issued evacuations for the Topaz Ranch Estates and Topaz Lake areas and are urging residents to leave the area now.

Evacuation centers are set up at Smith Valley High School on Day Lane in Smith and the Douglas County Community and Senior Center on Waterloo Lane in Gardnerville.

US 395 is closed in both directions from China Springs Rd. to the California state line and from CA 108 to the Nevada state line. CA 88 is also closed from mile marker 13.4 in Alpine County to the state line.

Overall, the Tamarack Fire, burning south of Gardnerville, has burned 50,219 acres and is 4% contained.

9:29 p.m. | July 22, 2021

The Tamarack Fire is moving east toward Smith Valley, according to Lyon County officials. In a statement on Facebook Thursday night, Lyon County officials have recommended that residents on the following streets prepare to evacuate:

Upper Colony Road

Lower Colony Road

Pit Road

Colony Estates Drive

Davis Lane

White Mountain Way

Ricky Canyon Circle

Wedertz Lane

Pinion Drive

Red Canyon Road

Day lane

Patrick Drive

Megan Street

Jason Drive

Jessica Way

Madison Drive

Grant Drive

Artesia Road

Marney Lane

Landers Lane

Murphy Lane

Terrell Lane

Sharon Drive

Longview Lane

Circle Drive

Norton Lane

Angelina Circle

Bucks CT.

Wild Peach Lane

Santa Sophia Dr

Hunewill Lane

Lyon County officials are reminding these residents to ensure that medications, pet food, and important documents are packed.

7:00 p.m. | July 22, 2021

The Nevada Department of Transportation reports the Tamarack Fire crossed U.S. 395 near Holbrook Junction at around 4 p.m. Thursday. That spot fire has burned about 2,500 acres in that area. This prompted the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to issue a second request for voluntary evacuations Thursday from the Topaz Ranch Estates and Topaz Lake areas.

Evacuation centers are at the Smith Valley High School at 20 Day Lane in Smith, NV and the Douglas County Community and Senior Center on Waterloo Lane in Gardnerville.

Some roads were closed because of the fire crossing the highway. US 395 is closed in both directions from China Springs Rd. to the California state line and from CA 108 to the Nevada state line, but SR-208 is now open in both directions at 395.

Overall, the Tamarack Fire, burning south of Gardnerville, has burned just over 50,000 acres and remains 4 percent contained.

4:58 p.m. | July 22, 2021

The Nevada Department of Transportation reports the Tamarack Fire has crossed U.S. 395 near Holbrook Junction.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office issued a second request for evacuations from the Topaz Ranch Estates and Topaz Lake areas. All residents of those areas are being asked to evacuate to Smith Valley High School.

Highway 395 is now closed in both directions from China Springs Rd. to the California state line. SR-208 is closed in both directions at US-395 to Pearl Road in Douglas County Nevada. 395 is also closed from CA-108 to the Nevada State Line.

Evacuation Locations are at Smith Valley High School at 20 Day Lane in Smith, Nevada and Douglas County Community and Senior Center at 1329 Waterloo Lane in Gardnerville.

The Tamarack Fire has burned more than 50,000 acres and is 4 percent contained.

7:54 a.m. | July 22, 2021

Voluntary evacuations have been issued for all residents in the Topaz Ranch Estates and Topaz Lake areas.

The evacuation center at the TRE Center has been closed due to the fire. An evacuation center has been set up at Smith Valley High School, 20 Day Lane, Smith, NV 89430. It has room for 40 small animals, but people need to bring cages, carriers and food.

Livestock can be taken to Dresslerville Park, off Highway 208.

Road closures are in effect due to the blaze:

Highway 89 is closed at the intersection of Highway 4 and 89.

Highway 88 is closed from the west junction of SR 89 (Alpine Co) to the Nevada State Line.

Highway 395 is now closed from China Spring Rd. to the NV/CA Stateline, and at Hwy 395 and SR208.

Highway 4 is open west of the Highway 89 and Highway 4 junction.

Please slow down and drive with caution in the area as fire crews continue to work.

The blaze, which began July 4 from a lightning strike, has swelled to 43,900 acres, with 1,213 personnel battling the fire.

6:17 p.m. | July 21, 2021

Fire officials say the Tamarack Fire, burning near Markleeville, California, has grown to more than 39,000 acres.

Wednesday night, the fire spread over the state line into Douglas County, Nevada. It crossed Leviathan Mine Road, approximately 3 miles west of Highway 395.

Voluntary evacuations are in effect for all residents of Leviathan Mine Road west of Highway 395 and the Holbrook Junction area. The Topaz Ranch Estates Community Center in Wellington is an evacuation site.

US-395 is closed in both directions near China Springs Road and Holbrook Junction in Douglas County because of firefighters and equipment working in the area. Watch for emergency vehicles and personnel.

Also closed is CA-88 from mile post 13.4 in Alpine County to mile post 0.0 in Douglas County in California.

Liberty Utilities Lake Tahoe announced on Twitter that line and tree crews are on-site rebuilding the electric infrastructure for Markleeville, Hope Valley and Woodfords.

7:35 a.m. | July 21, 2021

Fire officials say the Tamarack Fire burning south of Carson City was started by one smoldering tree on July 4. They say the blaze did not initially pose a threat until July 16, when extreme winds and dry conditions rapidly spread the fire.

The blaze has grown to 39,045 acres.

The Alpine County Sheriff’s Office has ordered mandatory evacuations for the Blue Lakes Road area and the Mesa Vista area. Markleeville, Grover Hot Springs and campground area, Shay Creek, Marklee Village, Alpine Village, Woodfords, East Fork Resort and the community of Hung A Lel Ti are under still under evacuation orders.

Voluntary evacuations are in effect for all residents in the Leviathan Mine Road and Holbrook Junction areas.

An evacuation site has been set up at the TRE Community Center, on Carter Drive in Wellington, Nevada. Livestock can be taken to the Carson City Fairgrounds / Fuji Park. Small animals cannot be housed there, however; and you must bring food for livestock.

Highway 89 is closed at the intersection of Highway 4 and 89. Highway 4 is open west of the Highway 89 and Highway 4 junction. Please slow down and drive with caution in the area as fire crews continue to work.

The Pacific Crest Trail is closed between Carson Pass (Highway 88) and Ebbetts Pass (Highway 4). Please find locations away from the fire area for your recreation opportunities.

Officials are urging residents in Douglas County to sign up for reverse 9-1-1, an emergency alert system that will sent alert text messages directly to your phone.

You can visit douglascounty.onthealert.com to sign up.

10:38 p.m. | July 20, 2021

Due to the Tamarack Fire, Douglas County and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday night that voluntary evacuations are in effect for all residents in the Leviathan Mine Road and Holbrook Junction areas. According to a joint statement:

All residents can utilize the Topaz Ranch Estates (TRE) Community Center as an evacuation site. Emergency warnings are being sent to cell phones followed by emergency personnel warnings.

The evacuation location for livestock: The Carson City Fairgrounds/Fuji Park. The park cannot shelter small domestic pets such as dogs and cats. Please provide food for your livestock, as it will not be provided by the facility. It is also encouraged to bring water buckets if possible.

Evacuation Location: TRE Community Center, 3939 Carter Dr. Wellington, NV 89444

Officials say the situation is evolving quickly and they urge those in the area to regularly monitor updates.

3:20 p.m. | July 20, 2021

The Tamarack Fire has burned more than 39,000 acres with no containment. On Tuesday, the Douglas County Sheriff said several communities should be on alert and start preparing for potential evacuations. The statement said evacuations have not been issued at this time, but there is potential that the fire could reach these communities:

Fredricksburg Rd.

Foothill to Centerville Rd.

Holbrook

Double Spring

Ruhenstroth

Leviathan Mine

Pineview Estates

China Springs

The statement also included these instructions for people living in the above listed areas:

They are asking residents to stay vigilant, pay attention to emergency phone alerts, and have a plan in place for evacuations. In addition, plan for power outages and road closures in the area. Have a transportation plan for animals and livestock.



Think about fuel, medications, keepsakes, and groceries you might need. Think about your loved ones on oxygen or anyone who may need assistance leaving their home.

Should evacuations occur, you will receive an emergency alert notification on your phone, and be asked to leave your home by emergency responders. If you do not have a cell phone or landline, please keep in contact with friends, neighbors and family.

Evacuation sites are located at:

Douglas County Community and Senior Center (which is pet friendly) on 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville, NV 89410

Douglas County Fairgrounds (which is livestock friendly) on Pinenut Rd., Gardnerville, NV 89410

More than a thousand personnel are on the scene of this fire.

8:13 a.m. | July 20, 2021

Monday's monsoonal moisture brought a bit of rain for firefighters, but it also helped push the Tamarack Fire farther east toward the Nevada/California line.

The fire has forced evacuations for Markleeville, Grover Hot Springs and campground, Shay Creek, Marklee Village, Alpine Village, Woodfords, East Fork Resort and the community of Hung A Lel Ti.

An evacuation site has been set up at the Douglas County Community and Senior Center located at 1329 Waterloo Ln., Gardnerville, NV 89410. Additionally, anyone looking for information on evacuees should check in at the registration desk.

Highway 89 is closed at the intersection of Highway 4 and 89.

The blaze has burned 39,045 acres, and crews estimate to have it contained by the end of the month. There is currently no estimate on containment.

4:14 p.m. | July 19, 2021

The Alpine County Sheriff’s Office has ordered a mandatory evacuation of the Mesa Vista area. All residents and visitors should safely leave the area.

In addition, the fire has forced evacuations for Markleeville, Grover Hot Springs and Campground, Shay Creek, Marklee Village, Alpine Village, Woodfords, East Fork Resort, the community of Hung A Lei Ti and Blue Lakes Road.

Evacuees have been directed to the Douglas County Community and Senior Center located at 1329 Waterloo Lane in Gardnerville.

3:01 p.m. | July 19, 2021

The Alpine County Sheriff’s Office has ordered the mandatory evacuation of Blue Lakes Road, effective at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, July 19. They are asking all residents and visitors to safely leave the area.

The fire has forced evacuations for Markleeville, Grover Hot Springs and Campground, Shay Creek, Marklee Village, Alpine Village, Woodfords, East Fork Resort and the community of Hung A Lei Ti.

Evacuees have been directed to the Douglas County Community and Senior Center located at 1329 Waterloo Lane in Gardnerville. Additionally, anyone looking for information on evacuees should check in at the registration desk.

State Route 89 is closed from Highway 395 in Mono County to the Mono/Alpine County line, as well as from the Junction of State Route 4 to State Route 88. The Pacific Crest Trail on the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, between Ebbits Pass/Highway 4 to Highway 88, is also closed.

8:23 a.m. | July 19, 2021

Nearly 800 people are currently battling the Tamarack Fire burning south of Carson City near Markleeville, California. The fire has grown to 23,078 acres, with no containment as of this morning.

The fire has forced evacuations for Markleeville, Grover Hot Springs and campground, Shay Creek, Marklee Village, Alpine Village, Woodfords, East Fork Resort and the community of Hung A Lei Ti.

1:00 p.m. | July 18, 2021

The Tamarack Fire burning south of Carson City has had its acreage estimate reduced to 18,299 acres, with 0 percent containment, according to Sunday morning's update from the US Forest Service.

According to Inciweb, several evacuations and road closures remain in effect:

Evacuations: The community of Markleeville, Grover Hot Springs and campground area, Shay Creek, Markleevillage, Alpine Village, Woodfords, East Fork Resort and the community of Hung A Lel Ti are under current evacuation.

Closures: Highway 89 is closed at the intersection of Highway 4 and 89. Highway 4 is currently open west of the Highway 89 and Highway 4 junction. Please slow down and drive with caution in the area as fire crews and equipment will continue to arrive throughout the day. Please refer to https://roads.dot.ca.gov/ for closure specifics.

The Pacific Crest Trail has been closed between Highway 88 and Highway 4. Fire officials are asking recreationists to please find areas away from the fire area for recreation opportunities.

Specifically related to the Pacific Crest Trail, officials for the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest said on Twitter that the fire is northeast of the trail near Raymond Peak, around mile 1060, in the Pleasant Valley Creek area.

Evacuees have been directed to Douglas County Community Center at 1329 Waterloo Lane in Gardnerville.

National Weather Service Reno noted there will be areas of smoke and air quality issues in the region. Check the air quality in your area here. Then the chances for thunderstorms increase Sunday afternoon, south of Highway 50, with chances spreading north overnight and into Monday morning. There could be periods with dangerously heavy rains. which can bring new kinds of dangers from flooding.

There is a red flag warning for much of eastern California and far western Nevada through Monday night. With abundant lightning in the forecast, that creates concern that there could be new fire starts.

More than 500 personnel are now on the scene of this fire.

9:02 p.m. | July 17, 2021

The Tamarack fire is estimated to have grown to 21,000 acres Saturday with 0 percent containment. According to the U.S. Forest Service, the fire exhibited rapid rates of spread in a northwesterly direction. It’s west of Markleeville and towards the Highway 89 corridor, according to the agency. The growth of the fire prompted expanded evacuations Saturday.

According to Inciweb, here are the evacuations as of 9 pm Saturday:

Evacuations: Mandatory evacuations are in place for the following areas: Grover Hot Springs, Shay Creek, MarkleeVillage, Markleeville, Carson River Resort, & Poor Boy Road area, Wolf Creek Campground, Silver Creek Campground, ADDITIONALLY Sierra Pines, Upper and Lower Manzanita, Crystal Springs, Alpine Village, Diamond Valley Road and Hung-a-lel-ti are now under mandatory evacuations. "The Mesa" is under a voluntary evacuation (as of 3:00pm) but conditions are changing fast.

The Alpine County Sheriff’s Office says evacuees can report to the Douglas County Community and Senior Center by Lampe Park at 1329 Waterloo Lane in Gardnerville.

The Carson Valley and surrounding areas are being impacted by smoke and those with respiratory concerns are encouraged to stay inside.

120 personnel are on the scene.

5:47 p.m. | July 17, 2021

The Tamarack Fire near Markleeville was previously reported at close to 6,600 but has quickly grown in the past few hours.

Mandatory evacuations are in place for Grover Hot Springs Park and Campground, Shay Creek, Marklee Village, Markleeville, Carson River Resort, Poor Boy Road area, Wolf Creek Campground, Silver Creek Campground, Sierra Pines, Upper and Lower Manzanita, Crystal Springs, Alpine Village, Diamond Valley Road and Hung-a-lel-ti. The Mesa Vista area is under a voluntary evacuation as of 3 p.m.

The Alpine County Sheriff’s Office says evacuees can report to the Douglas County Community and Senior Center by Lampe Park at 1329 Waterloo Lane in Gardnerville.

4:15 p.m. | July 17, 2021

Evacuations are now in place for Markleeville, Grover Hot Springs Park and Campground, Shay Creek, Marklee Village, Carson River Resort, Poor Boy Road area, East Fork Resort, Wolf Creek Campground area, Silver Creek Campground, Alpine Village, Hope Valley, Mesa Vista area, the Woodfords area and the Woodfords Indian Colony. Residents can sign up for evacuation notifications on the homepage of the Alpine County Sheriff’s Office.

The evacuation center for the Tamarack Fire has moved. Evacuees can now report to the Douglas County Community Center at 1329 Waterloo Lane in Gardnerville, according to the Alpine County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency Alert from Alpine County Sheriff’s Department: TAMARACK FIRE Evac Center MOVED to Douglas County Senior Center by Lampe Park in Gardnerville https://t.co/KodoE3xKAW #TamarackFire pic.twitter.com/oT8J89LNqZ — Humboldt Toiyabe NF (@HumboldtToiyabe) July 17, 2021

3:30 p.m. | July 17, 2021

The Tamarack Fire is estimated to be 6,600 acres and is burning six miles south of the town of Markleeville.

New evacuations are now in place for Markleeville, Grover Hot Springs Park and Campground, Shay Creek, Marklee Village, Carson River Resort, Poor Boy Road area, East Fork Resort, Wolf Creek Campground area, Silver Creek Campground, Alpine Village and the Woodfords area. Evacuees can report to the Alpine County Secondary Community Day School at 100 Foothill Road in Markleeville, and residents can sign up for evacuation notifications on the homepage of the Alpine County Sheriff’s Office.

The California Highway Patrol has also updated road closures at quickmap.dot.ca.gov. The closures in place at 3 p.m. include State Route 89 Northbound at US-395. Eastbound traffic is being diverted at State Route 4 and 89, and State Route 88 is closed.

2:43 p.m. | July 17, 2021

The Tamarack Fire is estimated to be 6,600 acres and is burning six miles south of the town of Markleeville. Evacuations are in place for Markleeville, Grover Hot Springs State Park and Campground, Shay Creek, Markleeville Village and the East Fork Resort. Evacuees can report to the Alpine County Secondary Community Day School at 100 Foothill Road, Markleeville, CA 96120.

The Alpine County Sheriff’s Office reported Saturday morning that three structures have been lost.

As of 2 p.m., California State Route 4 is closed 5.9 miles east of the Contra Costa/San Joaquin county line at South Tracy Road to 6.6 miles west of Stockton at Trapper Road. State Route 89 is closed from the junction of U.S. 395 to the Mono/Alpine County line. Detours are available and can be found at roads.dot.ca.gov.

The fire is burning in a northerly direction with a backing toward Highway 89 south of Markleeville, according to the forest service.

9:35 a.m. | July 17, 2021

The Tamarack fire is now estimated to be 6,600 acres and is burning six miles south of the town of Markleeville. Evacuations are in place for Markleeville, Grover Hot Springs Park and Campground, Shay Creek, Markleeville Village and the East Fork Resort. Evacuees can report to the Alpine County Secondary Community Day School at 100 Foothill Road, Markleeville, CA 96120.

The fire burned actively overnight and the Alpine County Sheriff’s Office reported Saturday morning that three structures have been lost.

More crews, equipment and an incident management team have been ordered and are expected by the U.S. Forest Service to arrive Saturday. Highways 88, 89, and 4 are closed in the fire area, according to the agency.

9:30 p.m. | July 16, 2021

Evacuees of the Tamarack Fire in Alpine County, California can report to Alpine County School in Paynesville. The blaze has grown to 500 acres, causing mandatory evacuations in Markleeville, Grover Hot Springs Park and Campground, Shay Creek, Marklee Village, and East Fork Resort.

8:36 p.m. | July 16, 2021

The Tamarack Fire burning near Markleeville and Pleasant Valley in Alpine County, California has grown to 500 acres. According to a spokesman for the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, the fire has caused mandatory evacuations for Markleeville, Grover Hot Springs Park and Campground, Shay Creek, Marklee Village, and East Fork Resort.

KOLO reports that the fire started July 4 but increased winds in the last few days are stirring it up.

For more information, follow Humboldt Toiyabe National Forest on Facebook and Twitter. The U.S. Forest Service is also recommending that people monitor the Facebook page for the Alpine County Sheriff’s Office. The agency is also recommending that anyone in the area of the fire sign up for reverse 911 for evacuation notification.

Editor’s note: This web post was updated on Saturday, July 17, at 2:43 p.m. PT to correct a spelling error. An update was also added on Monday, July 19, at 10:57 a.m. PT that previously appeared on another blog.