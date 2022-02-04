© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
Public Health
“Mountain West News Bureau” header on top of a blurred image of a mountain range.
Mountain West News Bureau
KUNR Public Radio is a proud partner in the Mountain West News Bureau, a partnership of public media stations that serve Nevada, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico and Wyoming. The mission is to tell stories about the people, places and issues of the Mountain West.

Most Americans are within an hour of stroke care, but access is worst in the Mountain West

Boise State Public Radio News | By Madelyn Beck
Published February 4, 2022 at 4:33 PM PST
A conceptual medical illustration of a woman’s head. The top of her head is semi-transparent, so part of her brain can be seen.
American Heart Association

News Brief

About 96% of Americans now live within an hour of potentially life-saving stroke care, according to new research. But those who don’t are most likely to be in the Mountain West.

Only about 1% of people in the Mid-Atlantic are more than an hour away from stroke care, either in person or using telehealth. In the Mountain West, it’s 9% -- the highest in the nation.

“Stroke care is time-critical,” said study lead Kori Zachrison, who’s an associate professor of emergency medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School. “There are interventions we can do for the patients, but they depend on getting to the patients within a certain amount of time from when their symptoms started.”

Some in the Mountain West may never be within an hour of care because their homes are so remote. And Zachrison says small hospitals often can’t afford specialists or special equipment for every rare circumstance.

However, she also says that, if possible, these hospitals should prioritize a telehealth platform that can grant them access to several kinds of specialists.

“And we can use it for the stroke patient and we can also use it for the patient that is suicidal and needs to connect with a psychiatrist,” she said.

Zachrison says the hardest hit from a lack of access are usually the elderly, Native American communities and those with lower incomes.

The Mountain West has long been plagued with poor cell service and even worse internet access, often putting telehealth out of reach.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Nevada Public Radio, Wyoming Public Media, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, the O'Connor Center for the Rocky Mountain West in Montana, KUNC in Colorado, KUNM in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Copyright 2022 Boise State Public Radio News. To see more, visit Boise State Public Radio News.

Tags

Public HealthStrokeTelehealthMountain West
Madelyn Beck
Madelyn Beck is a regional Illinois reporter, based in Galesburg. On top of her work for Harvest Public Media, she also contributes to WVIK, Tri-States Public Radio and the Illinois Newsroom collaborative.
See stories by Madelyn Beck
Related Content