-
One of the only things federal lawmakers can agree on these days is that telehealth should be remain a fixture in the U.S. health care system.
-
Logan Potter is a senior at Boise State University. Like many others, the pandemic affected her mental health. "I was struggling quite a bit, so I was...
-
Senate Democrats are pushing the Federal Communications Commission to expedite progress on broadband connectivity in Native communities. In a letter last…
-
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the nation to figure out something it's tried to do for years: increase access to telehealth. That’s true across the...
-
Many Nevadans who are aging experience periods of isolation due to things like living alone, enduring the death of family or friends, and having limited…
-
Coverage of novel coronavirus is supported by the Mick Hitchcock, Ph.D., Project for Visualizing Science, a science reporting project from the Reynolds…
-
Renown Health is expanding its video health consultation network to four rural hospitals in Nevada.Reno Public Radio’s Noah Glick reports.The…
-
Yesterday, KUNR reported on the massive expansion of telehealth in Nevada. Some healthcare officials think this change will be more burdensome on a…
-
A new law in Nevada is expanding the use of telemedicine, which relies on virtual technology to connect doctors and patients. This makes Nevada the most…