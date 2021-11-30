-
The idea of selling public lands is sacrilegious in much of the West. In Southern Nevada, the affordable housing crisis may be an extenuating circumstance.
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.Job pay disclosure law now in effectBy KUNR StaffA new Nevada law took effect…
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.Nevada Reports 1,552 Additional COVID Cases, 21 More DeathsBy The Associated…
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Thursday, July 8.New Daily COVID-19 Cases In Nevada Highest Since FebruaryBy The Associated…
The City of Reno dismantled an encampment that was home to nearly 175 people after a health violation was issued by the Washoe County Health District.…
137 tents that were turned into homes by people living on the streets of Reno were removed by law enforcement on Wednesday, March 4.Editor's note: this…
Tech companies moving in and creating a housing crunch is a familiar story in California. But it’s happening in Nevada too. With companies like Tesla…
The overall average rent for apartments in the Reno/Sparks area now sits above $1,300. Our contributor Kaleb Roedel of the Northern Nevada Business View…
The median home price in California has topped 600-thousand dollars for the first time ever. Our contributor Kaleb Roedel of the Northern Nevada Business…
Nearly a third of the households in the Truckee Meadows are considered either very low or extremely low income. That’s according to a report created by…