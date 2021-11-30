blm relocation

-
The Bureau of Land Management’s plan to move its headquarters out west is costing the agency around half the employees asked to make the move, according...
-
A group of retired top officials from the Bureau of Land Management is in Washington, D.C., this week criticizing the agency’s planned relocation out West.
-
There's been a lot of criticism of the Bureau of Land Management’s plan to move hundreds of positions from Washington D.C. to Western states. But the...
-
The Bureau of Land Management is moving more staff and—perhaps most significantly—its headquarters to the Mountain West.Depending on who you ask,…