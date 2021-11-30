-
Amid the economic downturn, Idaho and Utah have some of the lowest unemployment rates in the country.Idaho has recovered essentially all of its job losses…
-
Northern Nevada is making room for industrial space this year, sectioning off 4.5 million square feet of land, but developers are facing some hurdles.…
-
The housing supply in Northern Nevada is far below demand, which has led to a rapid rise in costs.Many are calling for more development, but builders in…
-
The construction industry is expected to continue to grow heading into 2017, but at a slower pace then in recent years. Our contributor Brook Bentley of…
-
The state of Nevada has seen a nine percent increase in construction jobs over the last year. Reno Public Radio’s Noah Glick reports.According to a new…
-
The number of unauthorized immigrants in Nevada has dropped by roughly 20,000 people between 2009 and 2012. That's according to a new study just released…