-
Follow live updates and fact checks beginning at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday. President Trump and Joe Biden are expected to cover a range of topics, including the coronavirus and the economy.
-
The pressure was on for the Democratic candidates. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar stood out, but is it too little too late? Others tried to draw clear distinctions.
-
Seven candidates are meeting onstage in New Hampshire for the first Democratic presidential primary debate of February. The night follows a major issue with the results of the first contest of 2020.
-
Republican Senator Dean Heller and Democratic Congresswoman Jacky Rosen traded barbs in their first and only debate. KUNR’s Anh Gray reports health care…
-
Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump square off in the third presidential debate Wednesday night.NPR's politics team, with help from…
-
Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump square off in the second presidential debate Sunday evening.NPR's politics team, with help from…
-
The first Democratic presidential debate will be held Tuesday evening in Las Vegas. Reno Public Radio's Julia Ritchey sat down with local professor Fred…
-
Fresh from the second GOP presidential debate, underdog candidate Senator Rand Paul swung through the Silver State yesterday (Thursday) on a multi-leg…
-
Republican presidential hopeful Jeb Bush stopped by Reno Wednesday, his fourth visit to the Silver State. Reno Public Radio's Julia Ritchey reports.A…