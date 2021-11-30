dental care

-
Read in English.Un servicio dental móvil llamado Drop-In Dental está acercando el acceso a la atención médica a las zonas rurales de Nevada.…
-
Lee en español.A mobile dental service is improving access to care for underserved communities. Drop-In Dental recently visited Yerington, in Lyon County,…
-
Medicare is the federal health insurance program mostly known for serving adults over the age of 65 regardless of income. Nearly half a million Nevadans…
-
Lawmakers have introduced a bill to allow mid-level dental providers, called dental therapists, to practice in Nevada. KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck explores why…
-
The Record Street Health Center provides primary care to homeless people in Reno. KUNR’s Anh Gray reports that recently, services were expanded to include…