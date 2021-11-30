-
People with diabetes are more at risk for gum disease and infections. Medicaid doesn’t cover routine dental procedures. That’s why there’s a bill to…
-
The federal government is awarding more than $2.4 million in grants to Nevada tribes for health. As Reno Public Radio’s Noah Glick reports, much of that…
-
The holiday season is in full swing. In this installment of the health watch is a conversation about healthy eating and weight management during this time…
-
November is National Diabetes Awareness month. In this health watch from KUNR's Beyond the Headlines, Richelle O'Driscoll, director of public affairs,…
-
In this installment of the health watch from Beyond the Headlines, Richelle O'Driscoll talks with Dr. Kent Sanders, professor of physiology and cell…