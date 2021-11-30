Elections 2016

-
Follow the inaugural address from President Donald Trump live, with footnotes from NPR.
-
Follow all the news and events live, beginning at 4 a.m., from NPR reporters and member stations in Washington covering the inauguration of Donald Trump.
-
Many of Donald Trump’s comments about women made waves during this year’s presidential campaign.Reno Public Radio’s Noah Glick sat down with a local…
-
Despite the attention the presidential election has drawn, less than 60 percent of eligible voters cast a ballot. Academics from Latin America living in…
-
Nevada went blue, but America went red. Our News Director Michelle Billman explores what that could mean for the state with Seth Richardson. He's the…
-
Voters have narrowly approved an initiative to tighten gun background checks in Nevada.Supporters of the initiative, "Question 1" on the ballot, say they…
-
Recreational marijuana will soon be legal in the state of Nevada. Reno Public Radio’s Noah Glick reports.54 percent of Nevadans voted to approve Question…
-
Hillary Clinton may have won the state of Nevada, but it was Republican Donald Trump who won the Presidential election.Reno Public Radio’s Noah Glick…
-
The makeup of the Reno City Council is staying the same, as all four seats up for grabs have been filled by incumbents.Reno Public Radio’s Noah Glick…
-
After devastating losses in 2014, the Democratic Party seized back majority control of both houses in the Nevada state legislature. Reno Public Radio’s…