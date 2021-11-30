-
Older Americans are much more likely to experience the burden of high housing costs. Washoe County Senior Services provides a variety of programs, serving…
-
About one in seven Nevadans struggle with hunger. The Food Bank of Northern Nevada—or FBNN—distributes millions of pounds of food each year. The…
-
Approximately 48 percent of students in the Washoe County School District qualify for free lunch at school, but hunger can be risk during the summer…
-
One in six people – or 17 percent of Nevadans – live with hunger on an ongoing basis. That's according to a new report from the Food Research and Action…