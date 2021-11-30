-
This week marks one year since the murder of George Floyd at the hands of police. In this commentary, KUNR Youth Media reporter May Wells shares her…
Here are your local morning news headlines for Wednesday, May 26, 2021.Governor Sisolak Signs Criminal Justice BillsBy Paul BogerNevada Gov. Steve Sisolak…
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Wednesday, Apr. 21, 2021.Nevada Leaders Offer Reflections On Chauvin VerdictBy Paul BogerElected…
"It was a murder in the full light of day, and it ripped the blinders off for the whole world to see [systemic racism]," the president said after the guilty verdict against Derek Chauvin.
Black Lives Matter protests have erupted across the country, and in Nevada, and with them, demands for police reform. In response, lawmakers in Nevada…
This story was powered by America Amplified , a public radio initiative. With protesters taking to the streets nationwide to demand justice for George...
The president is facing political pressure to take action following the national outcry over the killing of George Floyd and others at the hands of police.
George Floyd's death at the hands of police sparked protests around the world. His family's private service Tuesday follows public memorials that drew thousands of mourners.
Hundreds of people spent their Sunday evening participating in a peace vigil in downtown Reno. Black Lives Matter activists organized the event to allow…
The Reno Police Department, or RPD, has announced some changes to its use of force policy in response to community input. The changes are in light of…