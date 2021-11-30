-
Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval and school leaders across the state want to bolster the number of mental health professionals as part of a plan to improve…
The Nevada Department of Agriculture decided last month to sell 3,000 wild horses in Northern Nevada to private owners. And now, wild horse advocates are…
For the first time in years, Governor Brian Sandoval’s proposed budget includes actual raises for state employees. Our contributor Brook Bentley of the…
$8.1 billion. That’s what Republican Governor Brian Sandoval is asking lawmakers to spend in the upcoming budget. During his final State of the State…
Northern Nevada is watching the state senate races for districts 13 and 15. Our News Director Michelle Billman spoke to political analyst Fred Lokken to…
Nevada is receiving federal assistance to help complete a thorough review of the state’s juvenile justice system. Reno Public Radio’s Noah Glick reports…
Gov. Brian Sandoval and nearly two dozen experts gathered in Carson City on Tuesday to examine the prescription drug epidemic that’s sweeping Nevada. Last…
The Nevada primary wrapped up last night and several key races have been narrowed down. To breakdown the results, Reno Public Radio's Julia Ritchey joined…
Governor Brian Sandoval has cautiously agreed to put the Anaconda Copper Mine on the National Priority List, opening up federal funding for clean up…
Gov. Brian Sandoval is withdrawing his name from consideration for a Supreme Court nomination. Reno Public Radio’s Julia Ritchey reports.Sandoval issued a…