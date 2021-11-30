-
-
Lawmakers are considering a bill that is essentially a gun control measure aimed at preventing a mass shooting like the one in Las Vegas in 2017 that left…
-
UPDATE: Nevada's Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak has signed into law a bill that would require background checks on nearly all private gun sales and…
-
Voters have narrowly approved an initiative to tighten gun background checks in Nevada.Supporters of the initiative, "Question 1" on the ballot, say they…
-
This week Nevada’s largest police group is endorsing a November ballot initiative that if approved, would require background checks in private gun sales.…