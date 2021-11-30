-
KUNR Today: Sisolak Says No New COVID-19 Restrictions, Lyon Co. Renaming Justice Complex After TrumpHere are the local news headlines for the morning of Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.Sisolak Says No New Restrictions, Looks Into Vaccine Requirements Amid COVID-19…
A new report shows youth suicide rates have spiked alarmingly in recent years, especially in the Mountain West.
Last year, there were 340 mass shootings nationwide. That’s according to the nonprofit the Gun Violence Archive. Mass casualty events can cause mayhem,…
Students across the nation participated in a national school walkout Wednesday. The protests were aimed at pressing lawmakers to take action against gun…
Mourners wept and lit candles at a vigil in Reno Sunday held to honor the victims of the mass shooting in Orlando over the weekend.Several hundred…
Washoe county officials are devising a multi-use plan for Peavine Mountain in response to concerns about recreational shooters sharing space with hikers…
Gun deaths have topped motor vehicle deaths in more than twenty states, including Nevada. Reno Public Radio's Michelle Billman has the details.In 2014,…
Democratic frontrunner Hillary Clinton wrapped up her second visit to Reno last night with a large organizing rally where she focused on several issues…