Hate and bias

This story is part of a series by NPR’s Next Generation Radio program, which explored the theme: What Does It Mean To Be An American?Nandar Yukyi has…
The pandemic exacerbated violence and discrimination against people of Asian descent. The group Stop AAPI Hate reported there were more than 6,600 hate…
Washoe County high school senior Janelle Olisea is graduating next month and will be heading off to her dream college; however, she’s feeling a bit less…
Researchers have released a new guide for parents about how to keep their kids from being recruited by extremists online.
This semester, the University of Nevada, Reno has seen a rise in the number of hateful acts on campus. Our bilingual student reporter, Andrew Mendez, sat…