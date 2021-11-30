-
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Thursday, July 29, 2021.Nevada, California Governors Call For Federal Assistance In Battling…
KUNR Today: Washoe Co. Sees Fourth Delta Variant Death, Councilmember Brekhus Running For Reno MayorHere are your local news headlines for the morning of Friday, July 23, 2021.Tamarack Fire Prompted More Evacuations Thursday, Has Burned Roughly 50K Acres…
President Biden has laid out his vision for the future of public education, which includes a nationwide community college tuition waiver for all...
Students graduating from the University of Nevada Reno this semester will be able to participate in commencement; it just won't happen this spring. UNR…
This fall, there’s been a lot of talk and media coverage about the campus climate at the University of Nevada, Reno in light of several incidents of hate…
Nota de la editora: Esta nota fue publicada por KUNR y la versión original ha sido traducida y adaptada como parte de la colaboración entre KUNR y The…
KUNR's bilingual student reporter Andrew Mendez has been looking into the unique obstacles Latinx students may face when they enter college. Along with…
Nearly one in five students at the University of Nevada, Reno identifies as Latinx. Latinx is a gender-neutral term for Latino. Often, these students are…
Enrollment in science and technology programs is skyrocketing at Truckee Meadows Community College and the University of Nevada, Reno. But, as KUNR’s…
More than a decade has passed since the 2008 economic recession. To reflect on its effect on higher education in Northern Nevada, KUNR’s Paolo Zialcita…