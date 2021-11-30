-
In Colorado Springs, The Place is a shelter for young people experiencing homelessness. The pandemic has only increased the number of individuals who are…
Nevada is one of the fastest growing states in the country, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, but that growth comes with challenges.At the Economic…
The Eddy House is the only youth homeless facility in Northern Nevada, and it's expanding later this month. As Nevada ranks highest in unaccompanied youth…
The Eddy House in downtown Reno is a drop-in center that helps homeless and at-risk youth in Northern Nevada. The organization recently announced plans to…
On any given night there are, on average, 400 to 600 homeless youth living on the streets of Reno. That’s according to Michele Gehr, the director of the…
Shawna Roseman was kicked out of her home when she was 17 while going to McQueen high school and ended up living a half dozen years on the streets,…
Durante un día en el mes de enero, las ciudades en todo el país realizan una encuesta en cada condado para determinar la población sin hogar. En Reno,…
For one day in January, cities across the country hold a point-in-time count to survey the homeless population in their county. In Reno, organizers…
The Nevada Department of Education has announced federal funds to help students experiencing homelessness. "In Nevada last year there were 17,172 students…
Several non-profit agencies have 24 hours to count the number of homeless young people in Washoe County. KUNR's Anh Gray talks with a former resident of a…