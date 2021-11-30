-
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.Washoe County’s COVID-19 Metrics Continue To SurgeBy Noah GlickMore than…
-
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.Caldor Fire Inching Closer To TahoeBy Noah GlickThe Caldor Fire continued to…
-
Editor's Note: Affinity Development Group will be opening an office in South Reno instead of relocating their corporate headquarters, which was stated in…
-
As college students earn their degrees this spring, they are now facing staggering unemployment rates due to the pandemic. In April, Nevada’s unemployment…
-
The United States added more than 200,000 jobs last month, according to the latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. While wages and jobs are...
-
Tesla's apprenticeship for K-12 students is bolstering Northern Nevada’s workforce for the Gigafactory east of Reno. The program is continuing despite the…
-
Nevada could gather more than $1 billion from the marijuana industry by 2024, according to an industry group's recent economic analysis. KUNR contributor…
-
Abortion. It’s a topic few like to talk about, but one everyone has an opinion about. And when people do talk about it, merely sharing opinions can lead…
-
Pat Elder was in her early fifties when she decided to start a new career. “I worked for a utility company in Michigan and when I turned 50, 25 years in,…
-
The Witt family has been farming in Northern Nevada since 1870. For over a hundred years they ran the Milky Way Dairy farm in Minden, Nevada. Spurred by…