-
Outside of their home in Bernalillo, N.M., 11-year-old Mililani Suina and her 8-year-old brother Marshall talk about some of their favorite foods from...
-
NASA is using the Navajo language to name features on the surface of Mars. Aaron Yazzie, a Navajo NASA engineer, said he hopes this helps students take pride in their language.
-
It's a Wednesday evening in December. Five o'clock means the end of my work day, and the start of Wampanoag language class. "Wunee wunôq," my language...
-
In Nevada, there's a growing need for medical interpretation and translation services from English to Spanish in local hospitals and clinics. So, how are…
-
Students from three Reno high schools will compete in a Paiute language competition next week. As Reno Public Radio's Julia Ritchey reports, the students…
-
Reno author Mignon Fogarty, a.k.a. Grammar Girl, recently gave a talk for the city’s TEDx program held at the University of Nevada, Reno. It’s the local…
-
The weather remains unseasonably warm and dry in Northern Nevada, but as harsh winter weather keeps slamming the East Coast, we've been hearing terms like…