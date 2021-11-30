Legal Brothels

-
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Monday, May 3, 2021.Nevada Lawmakers OK Budgets, Prep For End-Of-Session SprintBy The Associated…
Here are your local morning news headlines for Friday, Apr. 16, 2021.Nevada Lawmakers Open Building, Limits Still In PlaceBy Paul BogerThe Nevada…
A federal lawsuit was filed earlier this year by an anti-legal brothel lawyer, claiming sex trafficking is rampant in the businesses. While brothel owners…
The fact that prostitution is legal in some parts of Nevada remains a source of controversy both inside and outside the state. Although it’s not allowed…
A former sex worker filed a federal lawsuit this week against the state of Nevada, saying that she was trafficked through the state’s legal brothel…
When you think of brothels, lots of ideas may come up. Some may be based on personal experiences, while others are based on stereotypes. A new book from…
Next month, Lyon County voters will be posed with a ballot question: Should sex work be legal?Ultimately, the county commissioners will have the final…
Dennis Hof died earlier this week. He owned all of the brothels in Lyon County. Despite his death, a question will remain on the ballot asking Lyon County…