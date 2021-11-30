-
Coming out as gay wasn’t easy for local high schooler Nick Stewart. He was worried about how his family would react and if they would accept him. In this…
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of June 23, 2021.Nevada’s Test Positivity Rate Ticks Up And Vaccination Rate DecreasesBy Lucia…
This week's Supreme Court ruling shielding LGBTQ employees from discrimination effectively evens out a patchwork of protections in the Mountain West.
The Supreme Court says the federal ban on discrimination "based on sex" applies to gay, lesbian and transgender employees.
Coming into the 2020 Nevada Democratic caucus, many LGBTQ+ voters say they want to see presidential candidates who will speak out about the community's…
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday began hearing cases on employment protections for LGBTQ workers, and conservative Justice Neil M. Gorsuch, who hails…
Update: Wednesday, Sep. 18 11:28 a.m. Since this story first aired, Marc Johnson, president of the University of Nevada, Reno sent an email to the campus…
1983 was a tough year for Reno’s LGBTQ+ community.The AIDS epidemic had reached Nevada, according to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health.…
The the LGBTQ-rights focused nonprofit, Human Rights Campaign, recently released a study concerning how inclusive city policies and services are to folks…
Jeff Auer is the director of the Nevada LGBTQ Archives. He's dedicated some time to preserving the history of LGBTQ people in Reno. Auer is going to be…