Mountain West In Memoriam

Samantha Frias met her husband, Alonso, back in 2003. It was at a Halloween party. Alonso wasn't dressed up, but Samantha wore a Morticia Adams costume....
The COVID-19 pandemic has taken the lives of more than 20,000 people across the Mountain West. One of those people was Belarmina Martinez, a mother of…
Giving and full of light. That's how family and friends described May Bunjes. The 71-year-old community advocate died of COVID-19 in November. Now her family is using her death as a rallying cry.
As 2020 comes to a close, KUER is remembering and highlighting the lives of some of the Utahns who died of COVID-19. Marnie Miller Blevins was a long-time Garfield County nurse and mother of three. She’s remembered for her humor and care she had for her patients.
As 2020 comes to a close, KUER is remembering and highlighting the lives of some of the Utahns who died of COVID-19. Sione Ray Tuineau was 35-years-old and lived in West Valley City. He was a husband, father, one of eight siblings and — by all accounts — the life of the party.
The Mountain West News Bureau is talking to friends and relatives of those who lost their lives to COVID-19.Luis Frias was an international dancer who…
Sam Sweney said he started to worry about his dad, Bill, when he didn't hear from him for a few days. "He hadn't called. It was strange - like I texted...
The Mountain West News Bureau is talking to friends and relatives of those who lost their lives to COVID-19. This memorial is for 67-year-old Nancy...