-
NASA is using the Navajo language to name features on the surface of Mars. Aaron Yazzie, a Navajo NASA engineer, said he hopes this helps students take pride in their language.
-
These days, drones are everywhere--from the ones you can buy at your local Costco to news drones giving birds' eye views of sporting events. Soon, you'll…
-
A team of astronomers has confirmed the existence of 100 planets outside of our solar system. The original discovery came via NASA’s K2 space telescope.…
-
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) - A NASA spacecraft has sent back the first pictures since arriving at Jupiter.An image released Tuesday shows Jupiter surrounded by…
-
Two federal agencies are teaming up in effort to help farmers in Nevada and other parts of the county better predict and prepare for an increasingly dry…