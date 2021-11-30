native americans

-
This story was powered by America Amplified , a public radio initiative. As Native American tribes across the country struggle to contain the...
The Pyramid Lake Paiute Reservation is one of the largest in the state. But, some tribal members say they feel ignored by politicians locally and…
Four women from the Uintah and Ouray Indian Reservation in northeastern Utah have turned to the federal court system after they were banished by Ute...
The Carson Valley has been the site of some of Northern Nevada’s largest ranches since the 1850's, and soon after that, members of the Washoe tribe who…
Reno's month-long Artown Festival is winding down. There are plenty of events this weekend and then on Monday evening, a huge celebration of Native…
The National Cowboy Poetry Gathering brings thousands of people from around the world to Elko, to enjoy and celebrate in the cowboy culture of the…
A protest under Reno’s arch on Columbus Day has drawn international attention. Our reporter Bob Conrad has been following the story and has a recap on the…
U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack addressed the opioid epidemic in rural areas during a stop in Reno yesterday. Reno Public Radio's Anh…
A Mammoth Lakes man has entered a guilty plea for excavating and removing pre-historic relics from a Native American burial site in the Humboldt-Toiyabe…
Western Shoshone ranchers and sisters, Carrie and Mary Dann, fought for decades with the federal government for the right to graze their cattle on…