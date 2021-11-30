-
Washoe County’s homeless shelter is facing staffing shortages and safety issues.The Nevada Cares Campus opened almost six months ago and nearly 600 people…
-
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Thursday, July 1, 2021.Nevada Minimum Wage Raises To $8.75 On July 1 Under 2019 LawBy The Associated…
-
The City of Reno has ramped up the clearing of homeless encampments over the last month. KUNR Morning Edition host Noah Glick checks in with reporter…
-
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Thursday, June 17, 2021.Evacuations Lifted, Roads Reopen For Petrilla FireBy KUNR StaffArea…
-
A group of advocates protested outside of Reno City Hall 24/7 for seven days straight, demanding the city stop the ongoing clearing of homeless…