-
The late 1800s brought thousands of Chinese immigrants to the West in search of better lives. Many participated in the construction of the…
-
While neon once brought to mind retro advertising for seedy adult businesses and dive bars, it is now often seen as art. Holly Hutchings talks to one…
-
Enrollment in science and technology programs is skyrocketing at Truckee Meadows Community College and the University of Nevada, Reno. But, as KUNR’s…
-
A piece of art the size of two school buses, and ten years in the making, is now orbiting Earth. Partnering with organizations in Northern Nevada,…
-
“Unsettled,” the Nevada Museum of Art’s most recent exhibition, forces attention away from traditional art spaces, like New York, and brings an emphasis…
-
The Nevada Museum of Art in Reno is sponsoring a new global project that will send an art satellite into Earth’s orbit. It will be the first satellite…
-
The Nevada Museum of Art is now hosting bilingual gallery tours as part of its ongoing Latin art initiative. To learn more, our contributor Krysta…
-
Burning Man is over for another year and a statewide collaborative art exhibit is on display at the Nevada Museum of Art. To make sense of all these art…
-
The Nevada Museum of Art has commissioned a new piece of work—a light installation—that will be a part of its permanent contemporary art collection. Reno…
-
A new exhibit at the Nevada Museum of Art is merging art with Chinese history. Reno Public Radio’s Noah Glick reports.In the 18th and 19th centuries,…