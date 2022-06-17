KUNR Today: Preliminary results still trickling in for local primaries in Washoe County

Early preliminary results show Hillary Schieve, Eddie Lorton in lead for Reno Mayor

By Lucia Starbuck

Preliminary results for Washoe County for the 2022 primary election have been slow to trickle in. For Reno Mayor, two out of the 11 candidates will advance to the general election in November.

So far, incumbent Mayor Hillary Schieve has received the most votes. She was initially elected to Reno City Council in 2012 and then mayor in 2014. She’s followed by businessman Eddie Lorton, a vocal critic of the Reno City Council. This is his third time running for mayor, and the race is much closer than in 2018 .

Reno City Council member Jenny Brekhus of Ward 1 has conceded . These results aren’t official and could fluctuate as Washoe County continues to receive mail-in ballots through June 18 that were postmarked by election day.

Based on early results, both Reno City Council incumbents appear poised for general election

By Lucia Starbuck

There are two seats up for grabs on Reno City Council in this year’s elections. One seat is in Ward 2 in south Reno, and another in Ward 4 in North Valleys. The two candidates who receive the most votes in the primary for each of these races will advance to the general election in November.

Based on preliminary results for the primary, incumbent Bonnie Weber has the most votes for Ward 4. She was elected in 2018 and served as a Washoe County Commissioner for over a decade. As of June 17, Weber has a sizable lead above the other candidates.

The gap is small between the two other opponents; first-time candidates Meghan Ebert and Dennis Owen.

For Ward 2, incumbent Naomi Duerr holds a significant lead. She has served two terms since 2014. Following her is first-time candidate Jay Kenny, the owner of DoughBoys Donuts.

These results aren’t official and could fluctuate as Washoe County continues to receive mail-in ballots through June 18 that were postmarked by election day.

Not all Washoe County Commissioner incumbents may advance to general election

By Lucia Starbuck

There are three seats up for grabs in the Washoe County Commission. In District 2, Republican Washoe County Assessor Mike Clark has a sizable lead over incumbent Bob Lucey. Results remain unofficial as more mail-in ballots trickle in. If Clark advances, he’ll face a Democrat and Libertarian candidate in November.

Clark has been physically banned from all county offices for over a year after he anonymously mass-mailed documents, which included a photo of a female county official in a bathing suit.

For District 5, Republican incumbent Jeanne Herman, who has served two terms, is ahead of Wendy Leonard, according to preliminary results. Leonard is a retired lieutenant with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. Herman made headlines earlier this year after putting forth controversial proposals for election reform. The winner of this race will face off with a Democrat and non-partisan candidate in the general election.

For District 3, Democrat Mariluz Garcia is ahead of her two opponents. If she advances, she’ll be on the ballot alongside a Republican who ran unopposed.

These results aren’t official, and could fluctuate as Washoe County continues to receive mail-in ballots through Saturday that were postmarked by election day.

Lisa Krasner wins GOP primary for Nevada Senate District 16

By Michelle Billman

The primary election results for many state legislative races in Nevada are continuing to be tabulated by election officials. In Senate District 16, Republican Lisa Krasner has been named the winner of the GOP primary over the appointed incumbent Don Tatro. The Democratic primary was unopposed for Aaron Sims, so he’ll be advancing to the general. District 16 covers Carson City and part of Washoe County.

The Democratic primary for District 13 has been called for Skip Daly, who defeated two opponents. He will now face Republican Matthew Buehler, who ran unopposed in the primary. District 13 covers much of Reno and Sparks. Julia Ratti was in the seat until she resigned late last year.

The GOP primary for Senate District 17 remains close, with Robin Titus holding a small lead over Jim Wheeler. Roughly 86% of the votes in that contest have been counted. District 17 encompasses several rural counties in northern and central Nevada.

Check the latest race results for Nevada State Senate here .

Selena La Rue Hatch will face Sam Kumar for Nevada Assembly District 25

By Michelle Billman

Many primary election results for Nevada’s state legislative races are still trickling in. In the assembly, both of District 25’s primaries have been called. Democrat Selena La Rue Hatch will be facing off against Republican Sam Kumar in the general election. The Nevada Independent is reporting that the race is a toss-up for either party since current Republican Senator Jill Tolles is not running for re-election in the district, which includes areas of southwest Washoe County.

In Assembly District 27 in the northern Reno area, Washoe County School District Trustee Angie Taylor has won the Democratic primary over Brian Lee. She’ll be running against Republican Carmen Ortiz, who ran unopposed.

Check the latest race results for Nevada State Assembly here .

Nevada enacts federal OSHA standards for protecting workers from heat

By Gustavo Sagrero

Earlier this year, the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration released an emphasis program outlining how regulators nationwide can address heat illness at work. Earlier this week, Nevada officially implemented that program.

Until this year, there wasn’t a specific federal standard that protected workers from heat-related illnesses at work. Nevada currently has no legislative framework that functions to protect workers in high heat conditions other than this new emphasis program and a vague general clause in Nevada law, which commits employers to be mindful of the safety of their employees’ workplace.

Enacting the new national emphasis program helps Nevada OSHA step in with its own amendments. That means that on days when temperatures are above 90 degrees, Nevada OSHA can do things like provide technical assistance to high-risk industries. They’ll also respond to complaints, referrals and deaths no matter the industry.

If the National Weather Service declares a heat warning, Nevada OSHA will conduct pre-planned inspections in about 70 industries. That includes casinos, where they’ve received many complaints about high heat conditions.

Nevada Museum of Art plans on $60M expansion

By Gustavo Sagrero

The Nevada Museum of Art is planning a $60 million expansion on the southern side of the building. It will increase the size of its library, have an included restaurant space and the overall exhibition space will nearly double, which means more room for displays and art installations. There’s also a planned open-air rooftop sculpture garden.

The construction will happen in three phases, which it expects will be completed in 2025.