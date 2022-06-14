© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
Politics and Policy
Illustration with text that says, “KUNR 2022 Elections.” There is an implied surface with a pencil, a roll of stickers and a ballot box placed on top of it. A Nevada-shaped sticker is on the front of the ballot box.
KUNR 2022 Election Coverage

2022 Nevada Primary Election Results: State Assembly Races

KUNR Public Radio | By KUNR Staff,
The Associated Press
Published June 14, 2022 at 6:45 PM PDT
Illustration with the KUNR logo and text that says, “2022 Nevada primary election state assembly results.” There is an implied surface with a pencil, sticker roll and ballot box placed on top of it. A Nevada state-shaped icon is visible on the box.
Crystal Willis
/
KUNR Public Radio

Nevada’s closed primary election is an opportunity for voters to voice which candidates they would like to see on the ballot for the 2022 general election. The state’s primary election was Tuesday, June 14, 2022, and polls have closed.

Preliminary results will be displayed when available, and similar to the 2020 election, those results can continue to change over the coming days as mail-in ballots are received.

Below is a breakdown of the most up-to-date state legislature results in Nevada, as reported by the Associated Press.

Editor’s note: Candidates are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Some state assembly primaries have been canceled as there are no candidates running in those races. Canceled primaries do not appear on this results page.

    Directory


    Nevada State Assembly

    Additional races, resources

    Nevada State Assembly, Districts 1-5

    Nevada State Assembly, Districts 6-10

    Nevada State Assembly, Districts 11-15

    Nevada State Assembly, Districts 16-20

    Nevada State Assembly, Districts 21-25

    Nevada State Assembly, Districts 26-30

    Nevada State Assembly, Districts 31-35

    Nevada State Assembly Districts 36-40

    Nevada State Assembly Districts 41 and 42

    Tags

    Politics and Policy election 2022midterm electionNevada Primary Election
    Related Content