KUNR Today: Nevada’s primary Election Day is here, What a red flag warning entails

Nevada’s primary Election Day is here

By Lucretia Cunningham

Election Day is here and the Washoe County Registrar of Voters has a few reminders for those ready to cast their ballots. Vote centers open at 7 a.m., and as long as you’re in line by 7 p.m., you can vote. Residents should cast their ballots at any one of the 57 vote centers throughout the county, which are not specific to a precinct or voter’s address.

Jaime Rodriguez is the government affairs manager for Washoe County and says new legislation since 2020 pushed changes within the department to make voting more accessible.

“It is now same-day registration at all locations, extended online registration,” she explained. “There are constantly new processes that are being added that we continue to work on and build, and grow to make better and more effective, and easier for the voters.”

Another change for today; ballots will not be accepted inside the Registrar of Voters office. Officials at the Registrar of Voters also said official ballot counting and preliminary results will not happen until every voter in the state has finished voting.

Vulnerable Dems run against Washington - and their party

By The Associated Press

Many of the nation's most vulnerable Democrats are actively trying to distance themselves from Washington - and their party - as the midterm season enters its next phase. Democratic candidates in key midterm battlegrounds are facing deep frustration from the voters who will decide their fate in November.

Candidates in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Nevada and New Hampshire are railing against the institutions that they have controlled for the last 16 months. It's a strategy born of necessity given the political climate Democrats are facing. President Joe Biden remains deeply unpopular and the cost of basic goods is soaring under their watch.

What a red flag warning entails

By Madelyn Beck, Mountain West News Bureau

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for parts of Nevada, Colorado, Utah, New Mexico and Arizona this weekend. But what does that even mean? Heath Hockenberry is with the Weather Service.

“When a red flag warning is issued, it really does mean that the weather is capable of producing extreme fire behavior should a fire occur,” he said.

Before issuing a warning, Hockenberry added that they look at local fuel types, winds, weather patterns and existing conditions. They also talk with land managers on the ground. You can keep an eye out for these warnings on the weather service’s website and on its social media channels.

If there is a warning, take precautions to prevent wildfires by fully putting out campfires and avoiding sparks. Also, review wildfire plans to evacuate your home if need be.

Phoenix, Vegas, Denver post records amid Southwest heat wave

By The Associated Press

Phoenix, Las Vegas, Denver and California's Death Valley have all posted record temperatures as dangerous heat sweeps over the American Southwest. The National Weather Service in Phoenix reported a temperature of 114 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday, tying the record high for the date set back in 1918.

Las Vegas tied a record for the day set in 1956, with temperatures soaring to 109 F. In Colorado, Denver hit 100 F (38 C), tying a record set in 2013 for both the high temperature and the earliest calendar day to reach 100 F. Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories were also issued for parts of Northern California through the Central Valley and down to the southeastern deserts.

Patriot Front leader among those arrested near Idaho Pride

By The Associated Press

After the arrest of more than two dozen members of a white supremacist group near a northern Idaho pride event, including one identified as its founder, LGBTQ advocates said Sunday that polarization and a fraught political climate have put their community increasingly at risk. Police say the 31 Patriot Front members were arrested with riot gear came after a tipster reported seeing people loading up into a U-Haul at a hotel parking lot in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Among those arrested was Thomas Rousseau of Grapevine, Texas, who has been identified by the Southern Poverty Law Center as the 23-year-old who founded the group.

Conspiracies dominate GOP primary for Nevada elections post

By The Associated Press

Republican candidates who have made false or misleading claims about voting are running in Tuesday's primary to become the top election official in Nevada, a perennial presidential battleground state. There is no evidence of any widespread voter fraud or manipulation of voting machines. Nevada's current top election official, a Republican, has said repeatedly that she found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Term limits bar her from seeking re-election. Election experts say candidates who repeat falsehoods and misinformation could pose a danger if they get in a position to oversee elections.

California lawmakers OK budget over governor's objections

By The Associated Press

California lawmakers have passed their own version of a $300 billion operating budget. Lawmakers voted Monday to send the bill to Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk. But Newsom does not support the bill. Lawmakers sent him the bill anyway because the California Constitution requires them to pass a budget by Wednesday or else they don't get paid. Newsom and legislative leaders will continue negotiating. They hope to come to an agreement before the start of the fiscal year on July 1. The biggest disagreement is how to return billions of dollars to taxpayers to help account for record-high gas prices.