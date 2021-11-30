-
Five years ago, Fentanyl-related deaths in Washoe County were nearly unheard of. But between 2019 and 2020, the number of deaths due to Fentanyl overdoses…
Pharmaceutical companies are facing scrutiny over the opioid crisis, but that hasn’t stopped them from giving millions of dollars to members of Congress...
Dani Tillman is a substance abuse counselor with The Life Change Center in Sparks. She spent her career helping other people battle addiction, but it…
The opioid epidemic is the deadliest drug overdose crisis in modern U.S. history. Here are 5 things you should know.1.) Opioids are a class of drugs that…
U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack in chair of the White House Rural Council. He’s leading a national initiative on rural opioid…
U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack addressed the opioid epidemic in rural areas during a stop in Reno yesterday. Reno Public Radio's Anh…
Governor Brian Sandoval will be hosting a two-day drug abuse prevention summit in Las Vegas later this week to explore solutions to curb the growing…
Gov. Brian Sandoval and nearly two dozen experts gathered in Carson City on Tuesday to examine the prescription drug epidemic that’s sweeping Nevada. Last…
The indictment of Reno doctor Robert Rand and eight others on drug related charges spurred community members to discuss rising concerns regarding opioid…