Read or listen to the morning news headlines for Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.
PFAS are found across the region in products like rain jackets and firefighting foam. But they can cause health problems, so the Biden administration issued new regulations today to keep them out of drinking water.
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Wednesday, July 14, 2021.Two Top Sisolak Aides Step DownBy Paul BogerTwo of Nevada Governor Steve…
A group of chemicals called PFAS are common in firefighting foams, as well as household products like rain jackets, pizza boxes and non-stick pots and...
Senators from Colorado and Nevada are among those sponsoring a bill aimed at reducing firefighters’ exposure to potentially harmful chemicals. Earlier...