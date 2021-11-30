-
Federal agencies spend a lot of time and money fighting increasingly extreme wildfires, but have limited resources for prescribed burns. Public-private partnerships can help. This year, the nonprofit Nature Conservancy partnered with the Forest Service and others to help burn and thin more than 150 acres of public lands in Idaho. Other, similar programs are cropping up all around the West.
The idea of selling public lands is sacrilegious in much of the West. In Southern Nevada, the affordable housing crisis may be an extenuating circumstance.
Data shows that people are seeking spaces beyond the country’s most popular national parks.
A federal judge ruled in February that the National Park Service's commercial filming fees were an unconstitutional violation of free speech. Now, Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso has introduced a bill that would waive those fees on all federal public lands, no matter the distribution platform.