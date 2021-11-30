-
In June, Nevada passed a law that prohibits schools from using a mascot that features racially discriminatory identifiers — unless the school has permission from the specific group. Part of the legislation has brought attention to Elko High School’s mascot: the Indians. It remains unclear if the school will need to change it.Lindsey Oppenhein is a member of the Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone and an alumna of Elko High School, and she started a petition to change the school’s mascot. She reflects on her time at the high school and shares why she thinks the mascot should change.
