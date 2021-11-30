-
A new report shows that the COVID-19 recession has households in the Mountain West facing high hardship rates, especially when it comes to rent and food...
At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, animal shelters across the U.S. saw a rise in demand for adoptions. This includes shelters in Northern Nevada and…
The National Bureau of Economic Research announced Monday that the U.S. economy officially entered a recession in February.
Forty-two states are not prepared for a pandemic-induced recession. That’s the finding of a recent analysis from Moody’s Analytics. In the Mountain West,…