-
KUNR Today: People Of Color Most Likely Impacted By Wildfire, Tahoe Rim Trail Damaged By Caldor FireHere are the local news headlines for the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.Report: People Of Color More Impacted By WildfiresBy Bert Johnson, Mountain…
-
KUNR Today: Nevada Welcoming 150 Afghan Refugees, Scientists Studying Effects Of Smoke On Lake TahoeHere are the local news headlines for the morning of Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.Nevada Soon To Be Home To 150 Afghan RefugeesBy KUNR Staff150 Afghan refugees…
-
Read in English.Las ciudades de Las Vegas, Henderson y Reno han confirmado en semanas recientes que continuarán aceptando y reinstalando a refugiados,…
-
Lee en español.The cities of Las Vegas, Henderson and Reno have confirmed in recent weeks that they will continue to accept and resettle refugees,…
-
Lee en español.Amaka Ozobia’s parents came to the United States from Nigeria after fleeing the Biafran War, a conflict blamed for about 100,000 military…
-
Read in English.Los padres de Amaka Ozobia llegaron a los Estados Unidos de Nigeria después de vivir la Guerra de Biafra, conflicto que generó 100,000…
-
Una iglesia en Reno llevó a cabo un foro junto con fuerzas de seguridad y organizaciones locales de la comunidad para conversar sobre temas de inmigración…
-
A Reno church held a forum this week in partnership with local law enforcement and community organizations to cover topics for immigrants and refugees.…
-
Reno is one of 47 sites nationwide now designated for refugee resettlement, so the Reno Gazette-Journal hosted a town hall to delve into that process. Our…
-
Refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo are coming to Reno this week as part of a federal government resettlement program. Our contributor Bob…