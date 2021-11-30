Reno history

-
Our media landscape is constantly changing with the introduction of new technologies and formats, but it all began with words printed on a page. Historian…
-
The fact that prostitution is legal in some parts of Nevada remains a source of controversy both inside and outside the state. Although it’s not allowed…
-
The federal Civil Rights Act passed in 1964, but for years before that, activists across the country were campaigning for equal rights in their own…
-
Today, some of Reno’s largest hotel casinos are located miles from the city center. But they were once confined to a much smaller area, as Alicia Barber…
-
Jeff Auer is the director of the Nevada LGBTQ Archives. He's dedicated some time to preserving the history of LGBTQ people in Reno. Auer is going to be…
-
These days, many look to electric cars and buses as the future of transportation. But using electricity to power vehicles isn’t entirely new. In fact,…
-
Reno was infamous as the “divorce capital of the world” for much of the 20th century. Reno Public Radio’s Anh Gray sits down with a local historian Alicia…