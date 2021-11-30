-
The 81st Session of the Nevada Legislature is officially over after lawmakers approved one of the largest ever tax increases on the state's mining…
-
Schools in Nevada are getting a little boost in funding as part of a new weighted student formula. The program seeks to put more money behind students…
-
The Washoe County committee charged with crafting a ballot question to raise $781 million for school infrastructure will make its final recommendation…
-
Washoe County voters haven't approved new school funding since 2002, and that bond expired three years ago. Without enough money to build new schools or…