-
There’s a shortage of psychiatrists and other mental health professionals across the country. That, along with the lack of treatment facilities, leave…
-
The Nevada County Health Rankings Report was recently released. Washoe County came in sixth place in the state for overall health, a jump from the…
-
Best-selling author Nic Sheff’s astonishing life story, about his struggle with methamphetamine addiction as a teen, is depicted in the movie Beautiful…
-
Truckee Meadows Community College is getting a $10,000 grant to bolster its support for students recovering from substance abuse. Reno Public Radio's…
-
U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack addressed the opioid epidemic in rural areas during a stop in Reno yesterday. Reno Public Radio's Anh…
-
Governor Brian Sandoval will be hosting a two-day drug abuse prevention summit in Las Vegas later this week to explore solutions to curb the growing…
-
When Hillary Clinton stopped in Reno last month, she made a visit to a local substance abuse facility called Crossroads to shine a spotlight on drug and…