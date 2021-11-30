-
Google Maps will soon launch a new filter that shows the location of active wildfires. Beyond just mapping fires, it will also provide local emergency information when available.
Here’s the latest business news from around Northern Nevada, with Business Beat from the Northern Nevada Business Weekly.On-Demand Laundry App Launches In…
The CEOs tell Congress that the giant American tech companies do not stifle competition, saying the concern that too much power is concentrated in too few companies is unfounded.
New Report Spotlights The Rural West’s Connectivity Gap A report published this week by the National Association of Counties found that more than 75% of...
Skyscrapers Not Needed: Research Shows High Potential For Innovation In Rural Mountain West CountiesNew research shows that you don’t need a big population to foster innovation.
On a recent walk along a trail north of Boise, Idaho near dusk, photographer Glenn Oakley stopped and pointed. “Oh, over there. See that owl?” A great...
The incessant use of smartphones and other technologies has addictive qualities. New York Times Bestselling Author Adam Alter explores how tech companies…
From ATMs to self-checkout lines, automation technology is everywhere. And there’s a growing fear that as technology advances it could eliminate millions…
Enrollment in science and technology programs is skyrocketing at Truckee Meadows Community College and the University of Nevada, Reno. But, as KUNR’s…
The tech industry continues to grow at a rapid pace in northern Nevada, with more companies continuing to move to the region. But what do these jobs…