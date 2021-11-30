-
The Washoe County School District (WCSD) is facing several lawsuits from former employees. ThisisReno’s Bob Conrad has been following this issue. He sat…
The Washoe County School Board has put into place a tentative deadline to hire a new superintendent by the start of the 2020-2021 school year.During a…
It’s been a little more than a week since the Washoe County School Board fired Superintendent Traci Davis, and with roughly a month until schools across…
The Washoe County School Board has voted to terminate Superintendent Traci Davis for either willfully, or through gross negligence, allowing confidential…
Next week, the Washoe County School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting to determine if Superintendent Traci Davis willfully, or through gross…
This year, officials with Washoe County Schools are hopeful 80 percent of high school seniors in the district will be able to graduate on time. That would…
School safety remains a major topic of discussion for the Washoe County School District, after last year’s officer-involved shooting at Hug High School…
The Reno-Gazette Journal and the University of Nevada, Reno are hosting two public forums to give voters an opportunity to vet candidates vying for the…
The chairman of the Washoe County School Board says he wants to set the record straight on a controversial contract for Superintendent Traci Davis. Reno…
In a 5-2 vote, the Washoe County School Board approved a controversial contract with Superintendent Traci Davis after nearly four months of negotiations.…