-
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.COVID-19 trends continuing to improve across NevadaBy The Associated…
-
The Truckee Police Department announced Thursday that its chief, Rob Leftwich, will retire.This comes after Leftwich faced public criticism after sending…
-
Originally published on February 14, 2020 on The Hitchcock Project.ENGLISH MEADOW, Calif. — Come spring, when the snow melts, this high mountain meadow…
-
This year marks the 150th anniversary of the completion of the transcontinental railroad, a massive undertaking that employed thousands of Chinese…
-
The Truckee City Council is increasing the in-lieu housing fee for developers. KUNR contributor Kaleb Roedel of the Northern Nevada Business View has the…
-
An exhibit paying homage to the 1960 Squaw Valley Winter Olympics is on display at the Truckee Community Recreation Center. Everything from vintage…
-
The parents of a 22-year-old Amtrak passenger who was found critically injured near the train tracks in Truckee are disputing Amtrak's conclusion that he…
-
Commercial cannabis delivery in Truckee has moved one step closer to reality. Our contributor Kaleb Roedel of the Northern Nevada Business Weekly has the…
-
Tahoe communities have been grappling with a worsening housing crisis for several months. Although housing has always been an issue in the region, the…
-
Local business owners are feeling the pinch of a housing shortage in Tahoe. Our Tahoe reporter Amy Westervelt has that story. Startup founder and Tahoe…