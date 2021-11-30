-
Multiple large wildfires burning in California are blanketing communities in Northern Nevada with smoke and ash. U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto spoke…
Reno saw one of its first major wildfire events of the dry season this past weekend with the Poeville Fire. And with the pandemic going on, agencies…
KUNR is providing updates on the Poeville Fire. Click here for more information. For the most current information about the Poeville Fire, visit @TMPFD…
9 am Sunday:The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District tweeted a little before 9 am Sunday saying that all evacuations related to the Long Valley Fire…
The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District now has equipment on every engine that will perform chest compressions for people suffering from cardiac…
The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District is on the scene battling the Little Valley Fire. Reno Public Radio's Anh Gray checks in with Erin Holland who…
The Little Valley Fire, which started around 2 a.m., is burning quickly through Washoe Valley. Officials have closed I-580 and US-395 through Washoe…
We'll continue to update this story as it develops. For updates on the fire, be sure to check the InciWeb website. 11:14 am Friday update:Pyramid Lake is…
Sparks' Mayor Geno Martini says despite steady economic gains, he’d like to see the state revisit its cap on property taxes to help cash-strapped local…
The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District is looking to recruit new volunteer firefighters ahead of the next wildfire season. Reno Public Radio's Julia…