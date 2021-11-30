-
KUNR Today: Nevada Ranked Fifth Fastest-Growing State, Carson City Schools Update COVID-19 ProtocolsHere are the local news headlines for the morning of Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.Federal Lawsuit Filed Against Las Vegas School Mask MandateBy The Associated…
This story was powered by America Amplified , a public radio initiative. The U.S. Census Bureau has announced it's ending the 2020 count a month early,...
Census Bureau officials say they can no longer meet the current legal deadlines for delivering the 2020 census results. Some House Democrats have introduced a new bill to grant four-month extensions.
You probably got a letter in the mail recently from the U.S. Census Bureau asking you to fill out its survey. And maybe you're thinking, I don't have...
Read in English.Con poco más de un mes hasta el Día del Censo, el Distrito Escolar del Condado Washoe aprobó por unanimidad una resolución para designar…
Lee en español.With a little more than a month until Census Day, the Washoe County School District unanimously passed a resolution to designate March 30…
Weeks before the 2020 census rolls out to the rest of the U.S., the head count has already wrapped up in Toksook Bay, a fishing village in southwest Alaska that's home to the Nunakauyarmiut Tribe.
The 2020 U.S. Census kicked off this month and Census Bureau representatives are bolstering their recruitment efforts in Nevada. Many counties are short…
Over the last five years, the Mountain West as a whole has experienced a spike in population, while at the same time every state in the region saw a…