-
The Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, united Republicans nationwide. In the last election, many GOP candidates promised to dismantle it. But…
-
Several factors could shape the upcoming midterm election in Nevada. The Nevada Secretary of State announced earlier this week that there are slightly…
-
Despite the attention the presidential election has drawn, less than 60 percent of eligible voters cast a ballot. Academics from Latin America living in…
-
Democrats and Republicans in Washoe County have employed different methods of engaging with Latino voters this election season, and we'll soon see how…
-
This election season there has been an increase in fake news posted to social media to confuse voters. Our reporter Sarah Parks has more on the issue.The…
-
The Asian American and Pacific Islander, or AAPI, population is the fastest-growing racial group in the country. In the swing state of Nevada, Asian…
-
Surprising no one, Washoe County logged a low voter turnout in Nevada’s primary election this year. Less than a quarter of registered voters participated.…
-
Millennials are reshaping everything from health care to the workplace to our political system. To find out what issues and candidates are motivating this…