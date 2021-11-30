-
An adoption program could spare 6,000 wild horses suffering extreme drought. Opponents fear some will meet a worse fate at slaughterhouses.
-
For decades, ranchers and wild horse advocates have traded barbs. Yet now that Nevada’s wild horse population has reached an all-time high, most agree…
-
Wild horses roaming in the Virginia Range made national news when they were photographed on the campus of the Tesla Gigafactory. Though the photos are…
-
Nevada’s wild horse population has exploded to an all-time high of more than 43,000 horses. That’s 60 percent of all the wild horses roaming the West —…
-
The Nevada Department of Agriculture decided last month to sell 3,000 wild horses in Northern Nevada to private owners. And now, wild horse advocates are…
-
State officials have released a report showing West Nile Virus infections in two horses. The infections found in Churchill and Clark Counties indicate…
-
The 10-day Reno Rodeo runs through Saturday, June 25. For a sampling of some of the events this year, we sent our new photo contributor Aishwarya…
-
From barrel racing to bull riding, the Reno Rodeo features events that can test even the most seasoned competitor. That’s especially true of the Extreme…
-
State officials are working to keep horses off roadways in Pleasant Valley, south of Reno.Earlier this month, a driver was injured and two horses were…
-
A scathing federal report released Friday found that the Bureau of Land Management knowingly sold thousands of wild horses for slaughter. Reno Public…