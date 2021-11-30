-
Aida Rodriguez is an Afro-Latina who uses her personal experiences to help heal people through laughter. She sat down with KUNR reporter Stephanie Serrano…
Women of color, specifically indigenous women, led the way for the second-annual Women's March in Reno on Saturday. Indigenous women and girls from tribes…
From geologists to truck drivers, women have been working jobs in the mining industry for much of the last half century. Yet for all their progress, women…
A new study from Congress's Joint Economic Committee says in Nevada, men make almost 15 percent more money than women. But that's actually somewhat good…
Celebrating its 20th year in action, Boarding for Breast Cancer event is hitting the slopes at Sierra at Tahoe this weekend. When 26-year-old Monica…
Nevada has been ranked as one of the worst states for women to live in. Reporter Rocio Hernandez explores why.Women in Nevada are among the lowest paid…
A national startup competition is coming to Reno next month. Reno Public Radio’s Amy Westervelt reports that its goal is to support businesses that…
Studies show women do cry more than men. Dr. Jankovich explains why.