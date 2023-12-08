Christmas tree permits running low amid peak Christmas tree hunting season

Venturing into the forest to find your very own Christmas tree is a family tradition for many Nevadans, but if you were planning to go cut your tree from National Forest Service land, you may have to look for other options.

Every year the US Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management designate specific areas in the public forests in which individuals, families, and businesses can cut their own trees for the purposes of decoration. These agencies have a set amount of tree cutting permits available that are region-specific, but this year permits have sold out quickly.

Erica Hupp, public affairs officer for the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, said all online permits for the Carson Ranger District have sold out.

There are a limited number of permits available in person at the Carson Ranger District office in Carson City and the Galena Creek Visitor Center in Reno.

Hupp said that there are still many permits available in the Bridgeport District but recommends calling the local office beforehand to check availability.

However, the Bureau land Management still has permits available for purchase online and in person at their offices.

Getting a tree permit is a must before going out to cut down a fresh tree.

Permits range between $5 and $10 and can be purchased online or in person at local forest service ranger districts or BLM offices. Maps of the designated tree cutting areas, permits, and more information about choosing a tree can be found at recreation.gov andforestproducts.blm.gov.

Lisa Ross of the BLM said there are also some special considerations that you should take when harvesting a tree to ensure the health and safety of the forest.

“Stay within the regulations of the specific type of tree and the locations where [you] can harvest them,” Ross said. “As far as cutting down a tree, stumps must be no higher than six inches above the ground surface on the uphill side.”

She also recommended that people be prepared so that their tree cutting adventure stays fun and safe.

“Tree cutters should be certainly prepared with warm clothing and a first aid kit; extra food and water; heavy rope or chain; [and a] shovel and tire chains in the event of bad road conditions or inclement weather. And just enjoy your family outing,” Ross said.