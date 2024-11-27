© 2024 KUNR
Free Transportation Service Launches in Rural Nevada

KUNR Public Radio | By Manuel Holguin Jr.
Published November 27, 2024 at 11:55 AM PST
A silver van displaying logos for Access to Healthcare Network and SilverSummit Healthplan, parked in front of a building. The van is part of a free transportation service designed to assist rural Nevada residents with accessing medical care, groceries, and other essential services.
Courtesy of SilverSummit Healthplan and Access to Healthcare Network
A van used for a free transportation program in rural Nevada is parked outside a local shopping center. The service, sponsored by SilverSummit Healthplan and Access to Healthcare Network, helps residents access essential services like medical appointments and grocery stores.

A new free transportation service is rolling out in rural Nevada, designed to remove barriers to healthcare access for residents in underserved communities.

The program, funded by SilverSummit Healthplan and managed by Access to Healthcare Network, serves Washoe, Churchill, Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties. It provides rides to medical appointments, pharmacies, grocery stores, and social service centers, supporting Medicaid members and low-income individuals who often face significant mobility challenges.

“Access to Healthcare Network helped identify these regions where there’s a significant need for Medicaid members and vulnerable populations,” said Cheri Glockner, director of marketing and government relations for SilverSummit Healthplan. “It’s about ensuring dignity and improving quality of life for those who need it most.”

The service includes "door-through-door" transportation, where drivers assist passengers from their homes into the vehicle, a feature that sets it apart from traditional transportation options, Glockner said.

Currently, the program operates with one van but plans to expand as demand grows. For now, it represents a lifeline for many rural residents, offering more than just transportation — it offers independence and improved quality of life.

To schedule a free ride, call 844-469-4932, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Manuel Holguin Jr.
Manny is KUNR State Government Journalist, leading coverage of Nevada’s government, producing in-depth reports, a monthly politics show, and organizing public policy forums across the state.
See stories by Manuel Holguin Jr.