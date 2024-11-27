Free Transportation Service Launches in Rural Nevada

A new free transportation service is rolling out in rural Nevada, designed to remove barriers to healthcare access for residents in underserved communities.

The program, funded by SilverSummit Healthplan and managed by Access to Healthcare Network, serves Washoe, Churchill, Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties. It provides rides to medical appointments, pharmacies, grocery stores, and social service centers, supporting Medicaid members and low-income individuals who often face significant mobility challenges.

“Access to Healthcare Network helped identify these regions where there’s a significant need for Medicaid members and vulnerable populations,” said Cheri Glockner, director of marketing and government relations for SilverSummit Healthplan. “It’s about ensuring dignity and improving quality of life for those who need it most.”

The service includes "door-through-door" transportation, where drivers assist passengers from their homes into the vehicle, a feature that sets it apart from traditional transportation options, Glockner said.

Currently, the program operates with one van but plans to expand as demand grows. For now, it represents a lifeline for many rural residents, offering more than just transportation — it offers independence and improved quality of life.

To schedule a free ride, call 844-469-4932, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.