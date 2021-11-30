-
About a third of Americans living in rural areas say they probably or definitely would not get a COVID-19 vaccine, according to a recent analysis from...
Last summer, I met up with Ben Barto outside the small town of Dubois, Wyo. He's a huge Trump supporter and we were having a conversation about where he...
When the COVID-19 vaccines become more widely available, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will partner with retail pharmacies such as…
COVID-19 infections are waning slightly in the rural U.S., but the number of deaths there is still climbing.
The Rural West Covid Project was conducted back in June and July, when cases of the novel coronavirus were spiking across the country.
Nearly half of all counties in the Mountain West have largely been spared from COVID-19 , according to recent data from the nonprofit organization...
Health care workers across the nation are struggling with a shortage of personal protective gear, or PPE, as COVID-19 continues to spread across…
The U.S. Postal Service is in trouble. It was already losing billions of dollars every year. Then COVID-19 happened.The pandemic has people sending less…
The National Congress of American Indians warned reporters in a press conference Friday that COVID-19 is a “recipe for a disaster” for tribal nations.
Nationwide, more and more people are surviving childhood. But researchers found those improvements might not be as big in rural areas. A report last...